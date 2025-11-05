China Eases Trade Tensions with U.S. Optical Fibre Tariff Removal
China's commerce ministry announced the removal of tariffs on specific U.S. optical fibre imports starting November 10. This decision reflects a de-escalation of trade tensions following a summit between leaders from both nations. The tariffs were initially imposed in September after a March investigation.
In a move signaling easing trade tensions, China will eliminate tariffs on certain U.S. optical fibre imports effective November 10. This was confirmed by the Chinese commerce ministry on Wednesday, showcasing a strategic withdrawal of retaliatory measures against the United States.
The initial tariffs, levied in September, were a direct result of an investigation launched in March by Chinese authorities, responding to the ongoing trade disputes between Beijing and Washington.
The adjustment follows a leaders' summit, indicating both countries' increasing efforts to mend strained economic relations and collaborate on future trade agreements.
