China Eases Trade Tensions with U.S. Optical Fibre Tariff Removal

In a move signaling easing trade tensions, China will eliminate tariffs on certain U.S. optical fibre imports effective November 10. This was confirmed by the Chinese commerce ministry on Wednesday, showcasing a strategic withdrawal of retaliatory measures against the United States.

The initial tariffs, levied in September, were a direct result of an investigation launched in March by Chinese authorities, responding to the ongoing trade disputes between Beijing and Washington.

The adjustment follows a leaders' summit, indicating both countries' increasing efforts to mend strained economic relations and collaborate on future trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)