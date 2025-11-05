Left Menu

China Eases Trade Tensions with U.S. Optical Fibre Tariff Removal

China's commerce ministry announced the removal of tariffs on specific U.S. optical fibre imports starting November 10. This decision reflects a de-escalation of trade tensions following a summit between leaders from both nations. The tariffs were initially imposed in September after a March investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:17 IST
China Eases Trade Tensions with U.S. Optical Fibre Tariff Removal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a move signaling easing trade tensions, China will eliminate tariffs on certain U.S. optical fibre imports effective November 10. This was confirmed by the Chinese commerce ministry on Wednesday, showcasing a strategic withdrawal of retaliatory measures against the United States.

The initial tariffs, levied in September, were a direct result of an investigation launched in March by Chinese authorities, responding to the ongoing trade disputes between Beijing and Washington.

The adjustment follows a leaders' summit, indicating both countries' increasing efforts to mend strained economic relations and collaborate on future trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Evolution of Legal Education: A New Era for Maharashtra

The Evolution of Legal Education: A New Era for Maharashtra

 India
2
High Court Sanctions Probe in Sabarimala Gold Case Amidst Posts and Protests

High Court Sanctions Probe in Sabarimala Gold Case Amidst Posts and Protests

 India
3
Yogi Adityanath Calls Opposition 'Ram Drohi' in Bihar Election Rally

Yogi Adityanath Calls Opposition 'Ram Drohi' in Bihar Election Rally

 India
4
Qatari Diar's $29.7B Egyptian Coastal Investment: Transforming Alam Al-Roum into a Tourism Haven

Qatari Diar's $29.7B Egyptian Coastal Investment: Transforming Alam Al-Roum ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025