Godongwana Appoints Lebogang Paul Mogashoa as New Pension Funds Adjudicator

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, has officially announced the appointment of Lebogang Paul Mogashoa as the new Pension Funds Adjudicator (PFA) for the Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator (OPFA). Mogashoa will serve a three-year term, effective 8 December 2025, succeeding Muvhango Antoinette Lukhaimane, who has been widely credited with strengthening the institution’s efficiency and credibility.

With a career spanning more than 17 years in pension fund law, governance, and administration, Mogashoa’s appointment represents a strategic choice to uphold the OPFA’s core mandate of promoting fairness, accountability, and transparency in South Africa’s pension system.

An Experienced Legal and Governance Professional

Minister Godongwana praised Mogashoa’s depth of experience and leadership within the pension funds sector, describing him as an individual with both technical expertise and a public service ethos.

“Throughout his career within the pension funds sector, Mr Mogashoa has demonstrated strong leadership and strategic insight, particularly in managing high-value litigation,” said the Minister. “His profound understanding of the pension funds’ legal framework, coupled with his dedication to serving the South African public and all stakeholders, positions him as an ideal candidate to lead the OPFA.”

The OPFA operates under the Pension Funds Act, 1956 (Act No. 24 of 1956), investigating and resolving complaints related to pension funds. It also carries out functions assigned to it under Section 211 of the Financial Sector Regulation Act (FSRA), 2017, ensuring that the country’s pension fund industry remains transparent, compliant, and accountable to its members.

Career Journey: From Legal Intern to Adjudicator

Mogashoa’s appointment is a full-circle moment in his professional journey. He began his career at the Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator as a Legal Intern, where his dedication and skill quickly earned him promotion to Senior Assistant Adjudicator. This early exposure to the regulatory and dispute-resolution side of the pension system laid the foundation for his distinguished career.

Over the years, he has held a series of key executive positions in both public and private pension fund institutions. Most notably, Mogashoa served as Deputy Principal Executive Officer and Company Secretary at the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF), one of South Africa’s largest and most complex retirement funds. In this role, he oversaw compliance, governance, and legal operations, ensuring that the fund met the highest standards of fiduciary responsibility.

Prior to that, he was Senior Corporate Legal Counsel at the Pension Fund Management Company (MANCO) of the South African Tourism Board, where he contributed to strengthening institutional governance and managing pension-related risk exposure.

Academic Excellence and Professional Development

An admitted Advocate of the High Court of South Africa, Mogashoa boasts an impressive academic background that reflects both breadth and depth in legal and management disciplines.

He holds:

A Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Limpopo,

A Master of Laws (LLM) in Mercantile Law from the University of Pretoria, and

A Master of Management in Governance and Management from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

To complement his leadership credentials, Mogashoa also completed an Executive Development Programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, underscoring his commitment to continuous professional growth and modern governance principles.

Mandate and Responsibilities as Pension Funds Adjudicator

As the new Pension Funds Adjudicator, Mogashoa will be responsible for overseeing all operations of the OPFA, ensuring that the office fulfills its statutory duties under the Pension Funds Act. His role includes:

Investigating and resolving member complaints related to the administration of pension funds;

Ensuring fairness and impartiality in dispute resolution;

Upholding ethical governance and transparency across pension entities; and

Safeguarding public trust by preventing and addressing conflicts of interest.

The Minister emphasized that Mogashoa’s leadership is expected to build on the OPFA’s growing reputation for professionalism and accessibility, ensuring that ordinary South Africans have an effective platform to address grievances within the retirement fund system.

“The OPFA plays a vital role in protecting the financial futures of millions of South Africans. We are confident that under Mr Mogashoa’s leadership, it will continue to serve the public with distinction and fairness,” Godongwana added.

Recognizing Outgoing Adjudicator’s Contribution

Minister Godongwana also expressed deep gratitude to Muvhango Antoinette Lukhaimane, the outgoing Pension Funds Adjudicator, for her decade-long contribution and steadfast leadership. Lukhaimane, appointed in 2013, is widely respected for streamlining case turnaround times, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing public awareness of pension rights.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Ms Lukhaimane for her exceptional service and commitment to justice in the pension sector,” the Minister said. “Her leadership has ensured that the OPFA became a respected institution that delivers fair outcomes to both pension fund members and administrators.”

Upholding Accountability and Public Confidence

Mogashoa’s appointment comes at a time when South Africa’s pension fund industry continues to evolve amid increasing demands for governance transparency and stronger consumer protection. His deep legal expertise and proven ability to navigate complex regulatory environments are expected to strengthen the OPFA’s role as a guardian of members’ rights.

As part of his mandate, Mogashoa is also expected to enhance collaboration with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the National Treasury, and industry stakeholders to ensure that disputes are resolved efficiently and that governance frameworks remain robust and future-focused.

A New Era for Pension Fund Governance

Lebogang Paul Mogashoa’s appointment as Pension Funds Adjudicator marks the beginning of a new chapter for the OPFA—one grounded in integrity, transparency, and public service. His blend of legal acumen, management experience, and institutional insight positions him to strengthen confidence in South Africa’s pension sector at a crucial time for economic and financial reform.

As he steps into the role in December 2025, the nation’s pension fund community looks forward to his leadership in reinforcing accountability, modernizing dispute resolution, and upholding the rights of millions of pension fund members across South Africa.