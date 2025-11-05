Magnum's Ben & Jerry's Boardroom Shakeup Amid Unilever Spinoff

Magnum Ice Cream Company is concluding its planned spin-off from Unilever as it undergoes a significant internal dispute. The drama centers on the chairperson of its Ben & Jerry's brand, who has been declared unsuitable for the board role following internal investigations.

This shakeup is the latest chapter in a prolonged feud between Unilever and Ben & Jerry's, rooted in political and operational disagreements. The conflict escalated when Ben & Jerry's opposed Unilever's market decisions, notably its sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Legal action ensued, adding strain to the corporate relationship.

As Magnum steps into its standalone phase, challenges loom with shifting consumer trends and fluctuating raw material costs. Expected to capture a significant slice of the $88 billion global ice cream market, Magnum faces uncertainties, especially with the evolving landscape of weight-loss drugs and altered consumer preferences.

