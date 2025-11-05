Left Menu

Chhatarpur Panchayat Secretary Suspended for Issuing Unverified Birth Certificate

A panchayat secretary in Madhya Pradesh was suspended for issuing a birth certificate without proper documentation. The case involved Premchand Raikwar from Mahatoul village, who issued a certificate to Anjum Khan, despite no Muslim families reportedly residing in the village. His actions were deemed as misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:34 IST
Chhatarpur Panchayat Secretary Suspended for Issuing Unverified Birth Certificate
  • Country:
  • India

A panchayat secretary in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, has been suspended following allegations of improper issuance of a birth certificate. Official sources confirmed the suspension on Wednesday.

In Mahatoul village, Premchand Raikwar, the panchayat secretary, allegedly issued a birth certificate to Anjum Khan. Raikwar claimed that there were no Muslim families in the village, sparking questions about the validity of the document.

District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Namah Shivay Arajaria highlighted that an investigation prompted the suspension. Raikwar was found to have bypassed established protocols, issuing the certificate to Khan, a resident of Geeta Nagar, Indore. This act violated the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Service Conduct Rules, 1998, and led to disciplinary action under the 1999 rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resident Arrested After Assaulting Officer Over Smoking Dispute

Resident Arrested After Assaulting Officer Over Smoking Dispute

 India
2
Historic Merge: Ten Parties Form Unified Nepali Communist Party

Historic Merge: Ten Parties Form Unified Nepali Communist Party

 Nepal
3
Bombay High Court's New Era: Foundation for Iconic Justice

Bombay High Court's New Era: Foundation for Iconic Justice

 India
4
LPGA Unveils Landmark Aramco Championship with Saudi Partnership

LPGA Unveils Landmark Aramco Championship with Saudi Partnership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025