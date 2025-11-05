Chhatarpur Panchayat Secretary Suspended for Issuing Unverified Birth Certificate

A panchayat secretary in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, has been suspended following allegations of improper issuance of a birth certificate. Official sources confirmed the suspension on Wednesday.

In Mahatoul village, Premchand Raikwar, the panchayat secretary, allegedly issued a birth certificate to Anjum Khan. Raikwar claimed that there were no Muslim families in the village, sparking questions about the validity of the document.

District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Namah Shivay Arajaria highlighted that an investigation prompted the suspension. Raikwar was found to have bypassed established protocols, issuing the certificate to Khan, a resident of Geeta Nagar, Indore. This act violated the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Service Conduct Rules, 1998, and led to disciplinary action under the 1999 rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)