Western Cape Quarantines Gouda Farm Amid Foot-and-Mouth Disease Investigation

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture has placed a farm in Gouda under quarantine following the discovery of suspected foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) lesions in cattle recently transported from the area. The alert was triggered after a Free State farmer reported signs of the disease in animals that had arrived from the Western Cape on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

Provincial veterinary officials conducted an inspection and observed mouth lesions consistent with FMD, prompting immediate containment measures. Samples have been collected and sent to an accredited laboratory for testing to confirm or rule out infection.

“Samples have been collected and sent for laboratory testing to confirm or rule out FMD,” the department said in a statement, adding that all affected animals are being monitored closely.

Further Quarantines in Velddrif and Bredasdorp

In a precautionary response, the Department has also quarantined two additional properties—one in Velddrif and another in Bredasdorp—linked to recent livestock movements. Both farms reportedly sent cattle on 30 October 2025, prior to the detection of suspected lesions.

Officials are now verifying the origin of the potentially infected cattle and tracing their movement history. The transport company responsible for moving the animals is also under investigation, with authorities reviewing all livestock transported by the company over the past 30 days.

“All properties linked to this transport company over the past 30 days will be contacted and inspected,” the department confirmed.

Understanding Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD)

Foot-and-mouth disease is one of the most contagious viral infections affecting cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. It spreads rapidly through direct contact between infected and healthy animals, as well as indirectly via contaminated vehicles, equipment, feed, and clothing.

While the disease does not affect humans, it poses serious economic risks, leading to trade restrictions, reduced productivity, and costly containment measures.

Infected animals often display painful blisters and sores in the mouth and on the feet, causing drooling, lameness, and loss of appetite. Because of its severity, FMD is classified as a controlled animal disease in South Africa under the Animal Diseases Act.

Containment Measures and Farm Biosecurity

The Western Cape Veterinary Services has urged all farmers, livestock handlers, and transporters to tighten biosecurity protocols to prevent further spread. This includes restricting access to farms, disinfecting vehicles and equipment, and ensuring all livestock are transported with proper health declarations.

The department stressed that all cloven-hoofed animals must travel with:

A veterinary health declaration, and A written commitment that the animals will be kept in isolation for 28 days at their destination.

“Farm biosecurity measures must be implemented and maintained. This is essential to protect livestock industries from the severe impact of FMD,” officials warned.

Livestock owners have also been reminded that any suspicion of FMD must be reported immediately to their nearest state veterinarian for investigation.

Digital Monitoring and Reporting System

To enhance disease tracking, all livestock movements into or within the Western Cape must be registered through the province’s Animal Movement Application, available online at https://tinyurl.com/AnimalMovementApp.

This system enables real-time monitoring of animal transport routes and helps authorities identify high-risk areas during outbreaks.

“This online tool gives veterinary services the ability to quickly trace the movement of animals and intervene before wider spread occurs,” the department noted.

Support and Guidance for Farmers

To assist the agricultural community, the Department of Agriculture has produced information packs for animal owners, auctioneers, and livestock transporters. These resources outline disease symptoms, control measures, and the legal responsibilities of livestock handlers.

They are freely available on the department’s website at: 👉 https://www.elsenburg.com/western-cape/infopaks/

For general guidance and contact details for local veterinary offices, the public can visit the official Foot-and-Mouth Disease FAQ page at: 👉 https://www.elsenburg.com/western-cape/frequently-asked-questions/faq-foot-and-mouth-disease/

Provincial Response and Next Steps

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture, in coordination with the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD), has activated its FMD contingency plan. This includes surveillance in neighboring districts, strict control of livestock movements, and enhanced communication with farmers’ associations.

Provincial Veterinary Services said that quarantine restrictions will remain in place until laboratory results are available and all contact farms have been cleared. Should tests confirm FMD, containment zones will be established, and vaccination or culling measures may follow in line with national policy.

“The department will continue to update the public as more information becomes available,” the statement added.

The latest suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease in Gouda highlights the ongoing vulnerability of South Africa’s livestock sector to contagious animal diseases. Authorities have moved swiftly to quarantine affected properties, investigate transport routes, and implement strict monitoring measures.

While laboratory confirmation is still pending, officials have urged calm and cooperation, emphasizing that early detection and strict biosecurity remain the best tools to protect the country’s agricultural economy.

For now, the message from veterinary authorities is clear: report, isolate, and prevent.