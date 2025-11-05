Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Haryana: Family of Four Killed

A tragic accident in Haryana's Nuh district claimed the lives of four family members, including two children, when a truck hit their motorcycle. The driver fled, leaving his vehicle behind. An FIR is registered, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. The truck has been impounded.

Gurugram | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:41 IST
  • India

A devastating accident in Haryana's Nuh district left four members of a family dead, including two children, when a truck collided with their motorcycle. The incident occurred on a Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. Authorities at Ferozepur Jhirka City police station have registered an FIR and sent the bodies to Mandi Khera hospital for a post-mortem.

According to police, the accident took place when a 10-tyre truck, traveling from Ferozepur Jhirka to Biwan, rammed into the motorcycle. The victims, identified as Tasreef, his wife Sahruni, and their sons Ahsan and Arman, were from Khuspuri village. The truck has been seized, and a case against the missing driver is underway.

