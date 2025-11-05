Liberia Declares November 6, 2025, as National Thanksgiving Day Celebration

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has officially declared Thursday, November 6, 2025, as National Thanksgiving Day, to be observed throughout the country as a national holiday of prayer, reflection, and gratitude.

The proclamation, issued through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calls upon Liberians and foreign residents alike—including Priests, Imams, Bishops, Pastors, and religious organizations—to gather in their various places of worship to offer praise and thanksgiving to Almighty God for His protection, grace, and blessings upon the nation.

“It is befitting that a day be set aside for the Nation and its people to give thanks and adoration to the Lord for His dispensation of grace, mercy, and providence, as well as the perseverance of lives,” the proclamation stated.

A Tradition Rooted in Liberia’s History Since 1883

Liberia’s National Thanksgiving Day is one of the nation’s oldest public holidays, rooted in an Act of National Legislation enacted in 1883. The law declares that the first Thursday in November of each year shall be observed as a day of national thanksgiving.

The annual observance has since become a cherished tradition symbolizing the faith, resilience, and unity of the Liberian people—a moment for the nation to pause, reflect, and give thanks for divine protection through trials and triumphs alike.

This long-standing holiday aligns with Liberia’s deep religious and spiritual heritage, acknowledging the nation’s foundation as a country built upon faith, freedom, and gratitude.

The Proclamation noted that “the people of the Republic of Liberia have always given thanks and praises to Almighty God for His tender mercies and manifold blessings bestowed upon them and the Nation, especially for continuous protection in times of peace, disaster, and natural phenomena.”

A Call for National Unity and Reflection

President Boakai’s declaration comes at a time when Liberia, like many nations, faces social, economic, and environmental challenges. The President emphasized that Thanksgiving Day serves not only as a religious observance but also as a day of national renewal—a reminder of the strength found in faith, unity, and mutual support.

By inviting citizens from all walks of life and faith traditions to participate, the proclamation underscores Liberia’s commitment to interfaith harmony and inclusive national reflection.

Religious leaders across the country have welcomed the call, describing the day as an opportunity to unite the nation in gratitude and seek divine guidance for the future.

“Thanksgiving Day allows Liberians to come together—regardless of denomination or background—to give thanks for what we have, while committing ourselves to building a better future,” said a spokesperson for the Liberia Council of Churches.

Faith and Gratitude as National Values

Thanksgiving Day holds a deeply spiritual significance for Liberia, reflecting a society where faith remains central to both public and private life. Throughout the years, Liberians have continued to express their belief that national progress and peace are sustained by divine favor and human cooperation.

Communities across the country—from Monrovia to Nimba, Grand Bassa to Lofa—are expected to host church services, interfaith prayers, and community gatherings to mark the occasion. Many households will also hold family feasts and neighborhood thanksgiving events, continuing a long-standing cultural and religious practice.

“We thank God for the peace we enjoy, for the resilience of our people, and for the progress we continue to make as a nation,” said a statement from the Office of the President. “National Thanksgiving Day is an invitation for all Liberians to reflect on the blessings we often take for granted.”

A Day to Honor Liberia’s Resilience and Heritage

Liberia’s Thanksgiving observance has evolved over more than a century to become a symbol of national identity—a celebration of hope, endurance, and gratitude that has carried the country through its many challenges, including civil unrest, economic hardship, and public health crises.

The proclamation reminds citizens that the nation’s survival and progress have always been tied to faith in God and collective perseverance. As the country continues to rebuild and strengthen its democratic institutions, Thanksgiving serves as a moment to appreciate both divine protection and the human spirit of recovery.

“The Proclamation recounted that the people of the Republic of Liberia have always given thanks and praises to the Almighty God for His tender mercies and manifold blessings bestowed upon them,” it stated, “especially for continuous protection in time of peace, disaster, and natural phenomena over the years.”

Government Encourages Nationwide Observance

The Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT) has urged all government agencies, schools, and businesses to observe the national holiday, allowing citizens to participate in thanksgiving ceremonies and community service activities.

Citizens are encouraged to engage in acts of charity, reflection, and national solidarity, particularly by supporting vulnerable families and communities in need during the celebration.

“Thanksgiving is not just a day for worship—it is a day for compassion,” a government representative said. “As we give thanks, let us also extend kindness to others.”

National Thanksgiving in a Global Context

Liberia’s observance of Thanksgiving has historical ties to similar traditions in the United States, reflecting the country’s origins as a nation founded by freed African Americans in the 19th century. However, over time, the Liberian Thanksgiving has developed its own unique cultural and spiritual identity, deeply connected to the nation’s values and experiences.

Today, Liberia remains one of the few countries in Africa to celebrate a national Thanksgiving holiday, symbolizing a blend of Christian faith, African heritage, and national unity.

A Message of Hope from President Boakai

As the nation prepares to celebrate National Thanksgiving Day, President Boakai has extended his gratitude to all Liberians for their resilience, faith, and contributions to national progress.

He urged citizens to use the day to pray for continued peace, stability, and prosperity, as well as to renew their commitment to national development and moral integrity.

“Let us give thanks for how far we have come, and let us pray for the wisdom to move forward together as one people,” President Boakai said. “In gratitude, we find the strength to build a better Liberia for all.”

Liberia’s National Thanksgiving Day stands as a powerful reminder of unity through faith and gratitude. It celebrates not only divine blessings but also the indomitable spirit of the Liberian people—a nation that continues to rise above adversity through perseverance, community, and hope.

As churches, mosques, and homes fill with prayers and thanksgiving this November 6, the message from the nation’s leadership is clear: thankfulness is both a national duty and a foundation for lasting peace and progress.