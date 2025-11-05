Tragic Altercation: Youth's Proposal Rejection Turns Violent

A shocking incident unfolded in Odisha's Bhadrak district, where a youth allegedly attacked the father of a class 9 girl after facing rejection of his romantic proposal, according to local police reports.

The incident began at Aruha village under the Basudevpur police station's jurisdiction when Alok Behera, a local resident, confronted the girl's father at a tuition center following previous harassment claims by the minor. A confrontation led to a violent attack later that day.

According to authorities, the accused attacked Rajendra Rout, the girl's father, at his home, slitting his throat. While Rout was rushed to the Basudevpur community health center and treated for his injuries, the accused fled the scene and remains at large, with police actively searching for him.

