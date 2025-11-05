Left Menu

Tragic Altercation: Youth's Proposal Rejection Turns Violent

In Odisha, a youth attacked the father of a class 9 girl after she rejected his proposal. The violent incident escalated from a verbal dispute, resulting in a knife attack. The father was hospitalized but is recovering. Police are investigating and searching for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking incident unfolded in Odisha's Bhadrak district, where a youth allegedly attacked the father of a class 9 girl after facing rejection of his romantic proposal, according to local police reports.

The incident began at Aruha village under the Basudevpur police station's jurisdiction when Alok Behera, a local resident, confronted the girl's father at a tuition center following previous harassment claims by the minor. A confrontation led to a violent attack later that day.

According to authorities, the accused attacked Rajendra Rout, the girl's father, at his home, slitting his throat. While Rout was rushed to the Basudevpur community health center and treated for his injuries, the accused fled the scene and remains at large, with police actively searching for him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

