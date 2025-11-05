Left Menu

Haryana Police's 'Operation Trackdown' Targets Top Fugitives

Haryana Police initiates a 16-day campaign, 'Operation Trackdown', to apprehend fugitives involved in recent shootings. The operation seeks to identify and jail the worst offenders, leveraging legal measures and collaboration with neighboring states. Officers are held accountable, with a focus on efficiency and precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:42 IST
Haryana Police's 'Operation Trackdown' Targets Top Fugitives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust move, Haryana Police has initiated a comprehensive 16-day operation dubbed 'Operation Trackdown' to tackle fugitives linked to recent shooting incidents across the state. The initiative aims to hold accountable those committing gun-related crimes by urgently identifying, pursuing, and jailing them. The campaign involves a chain of accountability extending from police station chiefs to district and state leadership.

Field units have been directed to draw up lists categorizing the 'worst' offenders in their respective jurisdictions and to leverage legal tools like bail cancellation and applying organized crime provisions to secure arrests. The operation insists on clarity of action over preparatory discussions, tasking Station House Officers and Deputy Superintendents of Police with direct responsibility for overseeing the cleanup.

To facilitate widespread checks, the campaign will coordinate with neighboring states and union territories, including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi, for effective monitoring and custody transfers. The success of this operation is to be quantified by the number of targeted arrests and reduced incidents of violent crime. Inspector General Rakesh Arya, leading the coordination, assures citizens of confidentiality when sharing information pertinent to this crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain's Lottery Sellers Call for Change Amid Inflation Woes

Spain's Lottery Sellers Call for Change Amid Inflation Woes

 Global
2
Temple Gold Plating Scandal Unveiled by Kerala High Court

Temple Gold Plating Scandal Unveiled by Kerala High Court

 India
3
Rijiju Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Being Used as Pawn in Anti-India Conspiracy

Rijiju Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Being Used as Pawn in Anti-India Conspiracy

 India
4
Britannia Industries' Profits Soar Amid Stable Commodities

Britannia Industries' Profits Soar Amid Stable Commodities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025