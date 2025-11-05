Haryana Police's 'Operation Trackdown' Targets Top Fugitives

In a robust move, Haryana Police has initiated a comprehensive 16-day operation dubbed 'Operation Trackdown' to tackle fugitives linked to recent shooting incidents across the state. The initiative aims to hold accountable those committing gun-related crimes by urgently identifying, pursuing, and jailing them. The campaign involves a chain of accountability extending from police station chiefs to district and state leadership.

Field units have been directed to draw up lists categorizing the 'worst' offenders in their respective jurisdictions and to leverage legal tools like bail cancellation and applying organized crime provisions to secure arrests. The operation insists on clarity of action over preparatory discussions, tasking Station House Officers and Deputy Superintendents of Police with direct responsibility for overseeing the cleanup.

To facilitate widespread checks, the campaign will coordinate with neighboring states and union territories, including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi, for effective monitoring and custody transfers. The success of this operation is to be quantified by the number of targeted arrests and reduced incidents of violent crime. Inspector General Rakesh Arya, leading the coordination, assures citizens of confidentiality when sharing information pertinent to this crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)