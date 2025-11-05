Justice Quest for Doctor's Tragic Demise in Satara

In a bid to expedite justice for a doctor who died by suicide in Satara last month, her family met Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange. The meeting in Jalna district centered around the delay in forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT), a promise made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The doctor, originally from Beed district, was discovered hanging in a Phaltan hotel room on October 23. Her suicide note, scrawled on her palm, accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of rape and Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, of mental harassment. Both suspects have been apprehended.

The Chief Minister, who also oversees the Home department, has instructed the Director General of Police to immediately appoint a woman IPS officer to lead the SIT, ensuring a thorough probe into the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)