Sub-Inspector's Drunken Drama: New Year Chaos at Hazratganj
A sub-inspector, Amit Jaiswal, was taken into custody after allegedly crashing his car into barricades during New Year celebrations inebriated, leading to a confrontation at Hazratganj. He was detained for misbehaving with police and a senior officer, sparking an investigation for possible disciplinary action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:27 IST
- Country:
- India
An off-duty sub-inspector was detained for allegedly creating a scene at Hazratganj crossing during New Year celebrations.
Identified as Amit Jaiswal, he reportedly crashed into barricades and clashed with officers after ignoring traffic diversions.
Authorities are investigating the incident, with potential disciplinary measures pending the outcome.
