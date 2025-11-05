Left Menu

Dollar Gains Amid Market Uncertainty and Labor Market Resilience

The U.S. dollar strengthened as private payroll gains and resilient labor market data led to skepticism about further Federal Reserve rate cuts. Despite some sectors shedding jobs, new orders in the services sector increased. Market participants favored dollar-denominated assets amid global risk aversion.

05-11-2025
The U.S. dollar advanced on Wednesday, building on last week's gains as doubts emerged regarding further Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, driven by robust private payroll data. U.S. private payrolls rose by 42,000 jobs in October, surpassing the expected increase of 28,000, according to a Reuters poll.

Though the increase is unlikely to signify a significant labor market shift due to ongoing job losses in certain sectors, it alleviated concerns about market weakness. Simultaneously, the U.S. services sector saw increased activity due to a rise in new orders.

Boosted by these developments, the dollar strengthened against the euro after the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut. However, caution remains regarding further monetary easing this year, with market participants gravitating toward safer dollar-denominated assets amid global financial market volatility.

