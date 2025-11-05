Election Commission Implements Online Voter Forms Amid Technical Glitches

The Election Commission of India has announced the availability of online enumeration forms for absentee voters in West Bengal, as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. This initiative aims to streamline the ongoing house-to-house enumeration that commenced on November 4.

A senior official revealed that voters can access these forms on the new website of the state's Chief Electoral Officer, https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in, as well as through the ECINET app. Despite deploying over 80,000 Block Level Officers across 294 assembly constituencies for physical distribution, technical glitches delayed the launch of online forms.

Officials blame backend issues for the initial setback but assure that the service will be operational soon. Once online, voters unable to collect forms physically can download, fill, and upload them via the portal, following detailed instructions provided, enhancing voter accessibility during the revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)