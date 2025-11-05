Controversial Arrest: Osama Almasri Njeem's Legal Battle Unfolds

Libyan authorities have taken senior police officer Osama Almasri Njeem into custody, subsequent to his arrest and swift repatriation by Italy on charges of international war crimes.

Njeem, accused of orchestrating murder, torture, and rape in the Mitiga Prison since 2015, remains in pretrial detention as the prosecutor's office gathers evidence.

The case has sparked criticism towards Italian authorities for their handling, as Libya and international bodies scrutinize the legal intricacies of Njeem's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)