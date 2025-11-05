Left Menu

Controversial Arrest: Osama Almasri Njeem's Legal Battle Unfolds

Libya has detained senior police officer Osama Almasri Njeem, after Italy previously arrested and repatriated him on war crimes charges. Allegations include murder and torture in Mitiga Prison. Libya's attorney general supports the charges. The ICC and Italy face criticism over handling the case.

Updated: 05-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:31 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Libyan authorities have taken senior police officer Osama Almasri Njeem into custody, subsequent to his arrest and swift repatriation by Italy on charges of international war crimes.

Njeem, accused of orchestrating murder, torture, and rape in the Mitiga Prison since 2015, remains in pretrial detention as the prosecutor's office gathers evidence.

The case has sparked criticism towards Italian authorities for their handling, as Libya and international bodies scrutinize the legal intricacies of Njeem's allegations.

