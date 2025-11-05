Renewed Pirate Threats in Somali Waters: EU Responds

The European Union has mobilized its counter-piracy task force in response to a recent piracy incident off the coast of Somalia. Sources confirm that a commercial tanker was attacked in a suspected pirate raid, representing the first such incident in the area since 2024.

Recent attacks have heightened concerns regarding the safety of shipping lanes essential for transporting critical energy and goods to international markets. A Seychelles-flagged fishing vessel was also confronted, signifying increased piracy threats.

The EU's Operation ATALANTA remains vigilant, deploying naval resources as part of ongoing security efforts. The resurgence of Somali pirate activity poses new challenges amid existing threats from Yemen's Houthi militia in the Red Sea.