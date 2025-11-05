Left Menu

Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Claims Toddler's Life

A tragic accident in Delhi's Burari resulted in the death of a two-year-old boy when a five-year-old accidentally drove a parked e-rickshaw forward. The e-rickshaw's movement led to severe injuries for the toddler, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

Updated: 05-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old boy was killed in a tragic accident in Delhi's Burari area after a five-year-old accidentally set a parked e-rickshaw into motion. The fatal incident occurred on Tuesday when the e-rickshaw, left unattended by its driver who was delivering water, was mistakenly driven forward by the child.

The toddler, playing outside his home in Uttarakhand Colony, was struck and critically injured. Despite being rushed to Burari Government Hospital, the child was declared dead on arrival. Authorities have since taken custody of the body for post-mortem examination.

Police are questioning the e-rickshaw driver to determine negligence and are reviewing all facets of the case, including vehicle safety and supervision responsibilities. The investigation into this devastating event continues with a focus on ensuring future incidents are prevented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

