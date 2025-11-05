Controversy Erupts Over Panjab University Governance Restructuring

The Centre's proposal to restructure Panjab University's governing bodies has been temporarily shelved following intense opposition from political leaders and student protests. The decision, initially announced via a notification dated October 28, has since been rescinded, though concerns remain over potential future changes.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has voiced strong opposition, calling the move a threat to the university's autonomy and democratic processes. He urged the Union government to completely abandon the restructuring effort and is considering legal avenues to challenge the decision.

Leaders from various political parties, including AAP, Congress, and SAD, have united against the changes. They argue that the alterations to the Panjab University Act, which would reduce the size of the Senate and eliminate certain elections, violate democratic norms and undermine the institution's independence.

