Controversy Erupts Over Panjab University Governance Restructuring

The Indian government has temporarily halted its notification to restructure Panjab University's governing bodies amidst backlash from political leaders and students. Punjab's Chief Minister demands a complete rollback, citing legal and democratic concerns. The move has triggered widespread opposition and will face legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:15 IST
The Centre's proposal to restructure Panjab University's governing bodies has been temporarily shelved following intense opposition from political leaders and student protests. The decision, initially announced via a notification dated October 28, has since been rescinded, though concerns remain over potential future changes.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has voiced strong opposition, calling the move a threat to the university's autonomy and democratic processes. He urged the Union government to completely abandon the restructuring effort and is considering legal avenues to challenge the decision.

Leaders from various political parties, including AAP, Congress, and SAD, have united against the changes. They argue that the alterations to the Panjab University Act, which would reduce the size of the Senate and eliminate certain elections, violate democratic norms and undermine the institution's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

