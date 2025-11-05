Left Menu

Portugal's Strategic Shift: Weighing F-35s Against European Fighter Jets

Portugal aims to incite competition between U.S.-made F-35s and European fighter jets to replace its F-16 fleet, optimizing the benefits. Defence Minister Nuno Melo's open stance leans towards the U.S. amid NATO commitments, weighing benefits like industrial participation and technology transfers. European cooperation remains crucial.

Updated: 05-11-2025 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal is set to incite fierce competition between U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets and their European counterparts as they seek to replace their aging F-16 fleet. Defence Minister Nuno Melo emphasized maximizing benefits from the procurement process, signaling a potential leaning towards a deal with the U.S.

Addressing a parliamentary committee, Melo noted that the decision process has yet to begin but will involve consultations with the Air Force, considering both industrial and economic returns for Portugal. This comes after President Trump's renewed commitment to NATO, easing earlier concerns about U.S. unpredictability.

The European Commission's call for EU member states to identify key defense needs and encourage pan-European defense projects is pushing Portugal to strengthen NATO's European pillar. However, Portugal remains open to transatlantic options if they offer superior equipment and benefits.

