Sudden Demise of Esteemed Judge Shakes Madhya Pradesh

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Tapesh Kumar Dubey passed away on Wednesday in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, an official confirmed. The 55-year-old judge was stationed at Amla tehsil in Betul district.

Dubey reportedly experienced sudden discomfort during a private visit to Ladi village, leading to heart failure, according to officials. Medical professionals examined him and declared him dead.

Shailendra Badonia, Amla's Sub-Divisional Magistrate, expressed that this loss is profound for the judicial system. Originally from Chhindwara, Dubey leaves behind his wife and two children. The authorities are arranging the transfer of his body to his native village.

(With inputs from agencies.)