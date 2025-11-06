Pennsylvania Counties Scramble to Correct Poll Book Errors on Election Day

In an unexpected turn during Tuesday's election, two Pennsylvania counties were forced to replace poll books at all polling places. This was due to what officials identified as errors in creating the voter data, causing considerable confusion among voters partaking in local races.

In particular, Chester County, the state's seventh-largest located in the suburban Philadelphia area, secured a judge's order to keep polling stations open for two hours beyond the usual 8 pm closing, allowing provisional ballots. This came after it was discovered that poll books contained data only for voters registered with major parties.

Meanwhile, Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania dealt with electronic poll books incorrectly listing voters as having already voted. This was traced back to receiving outdated data from the Department of State, leading to an unanticipated shift to backup paper poll books to ensure voting accuracy.