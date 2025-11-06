Left Menu

Pennsylvania Counties Scramble to Correct Poll Book Errors on Election Day

Two counties in Pennsylvania had to replace poll books during voting due to errors in voter data creation. To address issues, affected voters were given provisional ballots. Despite the confusion, officials confirmed that no electoral races were affected and most voters were able to cast their ballots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harrisburg | Updated: 06-11-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 03:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected turn during Tuesday's election, two Pennsylvania counties were forced to replace poll books at all polling places. This was due to what officials identified as errors in creating the voter data, causing considerable confusion among voters partaking in local races.

In particular, Chester County, the state's seventh-largest located in the suburban Philadelphia area, secured a judge's order to keep polling stations open for two hours beyond the usual 8 pm closing, allowing provisional ballots. This came after it was discovered that poll books contained data only for voters registered with major parties.

Meanwhile, Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania dealt with electronic poll books incorrectly listing voters as having already voted. This was traced back to receiving outdated data from the Department of State, leading to an unanticipated shift to backup paper poll books to ensure voting accuracy.

