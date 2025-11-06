Nomination Highlights Shift in Land Management Policies

US President Donald Trump has nominated ex-New Mexico legislator Steve Pearce to lead the Bureau of Land Management, a key agency in the Republican strategy to increase fossil fuel output.

Pearce, who served seven terms in the House and has a history of supporting fossil fuel interests, will require Senate confirmation. The Bureau is responsible for managing a quarter-billion acres of US public land and 700 million acres of underground minerals.

The agency's direction has starkly shifted depending on the presidential administration, with Republicans accelerating fossil fuel projects and Democrats focusing on conservation. Controversies have accompanied these shifts, including previous nomination withdrawals and criticized land sale proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)