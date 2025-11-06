Left Menu

Nomination Highlights Shift in Land Management Policies

The former New Mexico lawmaker, Steve Pearce, has been nominated by US President Donald Trump to head the Bureau of Land Management, which oversees extensive public lands pivotal in boosting fossil fuel production. Pearce's nomination reflects ongoing policy shifts between Republicans and Democrats in managing federal lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Billings | Updated: 06-11-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 04:18 IST
Nomination Highlights Shift in Land Management Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has nominated ex-New Mexico legislator Steve Pearce to lead the Bureau of Land Management, a key agency in the Republican strategy to increase fossil fuel output.

Pearce, who served seven terms in the House and has a history of supporting fossil fuel interests, will require Senate confirmation. The Bureau is responsible for managing a quarter-billion acres of US public land and 700 million acres of underground minerals.

The agency's direction has starkly shifted depending on the presidential administration, with Republicans accelerating fossil fuel projects and Democrats focusing on conservation. Controversies have accompanied these shifts, including previous nomination withdrawals and criticized land sale proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamdani's Mayorship: A New Chapter for New York City Dynamics

Mamdani's Mayorship: A New Chapter for New York City Dynamics

 Global
2
Trial Resumes: Justice Sought in Maradona's Tragic Death

Trial Resumes: Justice Sought in Maradona's Tragic Death

 Global
3
BoE's Critical Interest Rate Decision Amid Inflation Uncertainty

BoE's Critical Interest Rate Decision Amid Inflation Uncertainty

 Global
4
Brazil Unveils Ambitious $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Plan Ahead of COP30

Brazil Unveils Ambitious $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Plan Ahead of COP30

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025