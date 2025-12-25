Power Struggle Amidst Policy Shifts: Karnataka's Political Turmoil
Amid a power struggle in Karnataka, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Shivakumar dismissed discussions on leadership, focusing instead on the controversial replacement of MGNREGA. Tensions rise as the Congress faces internal disputes and policy criticisms ahead of a key meeting.
In the midst of a tense political atmosphere in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, sparking speculations of a power tussle for the Chief Minister role.
However, Shivakumar clarified that the meeting with Kharge was not about political maneuvering but rather focused on discussing concerns over the central government's recent policy change replacing the MGNREGA. Shivakumar voiced his commitment to the Congress party's directives and expressed intentions to organize a movement to oppose the policy that mandates state funding, which he argues is unsustainable.
Meanwhile, the internal dynamics within the Congress party continue to heat up as the state leadership battles speculation and external expectations about potential changes in key positions. Shivakumar maintained that any leadership issues would be resolved with the party high command's guidance amidst the growing anticipation of decisions at the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for December 27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
