Left Menu

Power Struggle Amidst Policy Shifts: Karnataka's Political Turmoil

Amid a power struggle in Karnataka, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Shivakumar dismissed discussions on leadership, focusing instead on the controversial replacement of MGNREGA. Tensions rise as the Congress faces internal disputes and policy criticisms ahead of a key meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:39 IST
Power Struggle Amidst Policy Shifts: Karnataka's Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a tense political atmosphere in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, sparking speculations of a power tussle for the Chief Minister role.

However, Shivakumar clarified that the meeting with Kharge was not about political maneuvering but rather focused on discussing concerns over the central government's recent policy change replacing the MGNREGA. Shivakumar voiced his commitment to the Congress party's directives and expressed intentions to organize a movement to oppose the policy that mandates state funding, which he argues is unsustainable.

Meanwhile, the internal dynamics within the Congress party continue to heat up as the state leadership battles speculation and external expectations about potential changes in key positions. Shivakumar maintained that any leadership issues would be resolved with the party high command's guidance amidst the growing anticipation of decisions at the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for December 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025