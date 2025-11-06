Breaking Chains: Bihar's Migrant Workers in Andhra Pradesh Amid Election Year
Bihar's migrant workers in Andhra Pradesh face a tough election year. While they strive for better wages, longing for home persists. Despite improvements in Bihar's infrastructure under Nitish Kumar's rule, unemployment and corruption issues remain. Some support young leaders for change while others lament unfulfilled promises.
- Country:
- India
Migrants from Bihar residing in Andhra Pradesh grapple with a challenging election period, caught between better wages and homes left far behind. While they earn more in southern India, their hearts stay tethered to the possibilities of political change back home.
The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway, with upcoming rounds heightening the political tension. Significant infrastructural advancements in Bihar under Nitish Kumar's governance have not fully erased longstanding issues like unemployment and corruption, driving many to distant states.
Despite aspirations for Bihar's growth, the migrant workers face grueling days in their southern abode, where higher pay comes with the cost of leaving home. The young RJD leader Tejasvi Yadav offers a beacon of hope for some, as others remain disenchanted, longing for meaningful change.
ALSO READ
Market Opens Mixed Amid Tech Selloff and Employment Data Boost
Modernizing Maharashtra's Judicial Infrastructure: A New Era for Legal Education and Justice
High unemployment rate in Bihar forcing youth to migrate out of state for work, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.
Govt Reaffirms Economic Recovery Plan Amid Slight Rise in Unemployment
PM does not keep Bihar CM Nitish Kumar alongside him on stages of political rallies, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in West Champaran.