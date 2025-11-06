Tragedy Strikes: Grandmother Accused in Infant's Murder
In a tragic incident near Angamaly, a six-month-old baby named Delna Mariya Sarah was allegedly murdered by her maternal grandmother. The police intend to arrest the grandmother, who is currently hospitalized. The baby's mother discovered her injured after leaving her asleep in the grandmother's care.
In a tragic development, police have announced the pending arrest of a maternal grandmother near Angamaly, Kerala, following the alleged murder of her six-month-old granddaughter, Delna Mariya Sarah.
The infant's body was discovered with severe neck injuries due to an alleged throat slitting while in the care of her grandmother, whom she was left with while her mother attended to house chores.
The grandmother is currently hospitalized, and authorities are taking steps to formally record her arrest after booking her for the heinous crime of murder.
