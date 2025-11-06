Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Disputed Mausoleum Site in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, tensions rose as a group of women clashed with police while attempting to perform puja at a disputed mausoleum site during Kartik Purnima. The site has a history of conflict, with claims of it being an ancient temple. No arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, tensions flared when a group of women confronted police officers while attempting to conduct puja at a contentious mausoleum site on Kartik Purnima, officials reported on Thursday.

The incident transpired on Wednesday around 6 pm as approximately 20 women, equipped with diyas and prayer materials, approached the barricaded Maangi mausoleum. Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pal Singh noted that these barricades were erected to maintain law and order amid ongoing litigation concerning the site.

Police intervention was prompted when some women allegedly tried to breach the barricades, leading to a verbal altercation. The women ultimately conducted their prayers nearby, while charges of obstructing police duties were filed against them. Past events had added to the site's tension, exacerbated by religious claims over the mausoleum's origin.

