Michelin Guide to Launch in New Zealand, Elevating Culinary Tourism by 2026

New Zealand is set to join the elite ranks of global gastronomic destinations as the Michelin Guide announces its historic entry into the country — a first for the Oceania region in the guide’s 125-year legacy. The highly acclaimed Michelin inspectors are already conducting anonymous reviews across key cities, with the first official selections and star ratings anticipated by mid-2026.

A Milestone Moment for NZ's Culinary Scene

The announcement was made by Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston, who emphasized the tremendous potential the Michelin Guide brings to New Zealand’s food, wine, and tourism sectors.

“The Michelin Guide’s arrival in New Zealand marks its first expansion into Oceania after 125 years and we are thrilled to welcome these culinary experts to our shores,” said Minister Upston.

The Michelin Guide will evaluate restaurants in four major culinary hubs:

Auckland

Wellington

Christchurch

Queenstown

These regions are home to some of the country’s most innovative chefs, diverse food cultures, and world-renowned wines.

Economic and Tourism Boost Expected

Tourism New Zealand (TNZ) estimates that the Michelin Guide could attract up to 36,000 additional international visitors. This projection is grounded in data indicating that 87% of potential tourists list "trying local cuisine" as their top reason for choosing New Zealand as a travel destination.

The arrival of the Guide could provide a major boost for small businesses, jobs, and local economies, particularly within the hospitality and agri-food sectors.

“Michelin represents an incredible opportunity for the food and beverage industry in four of our key culinary centres, demonstrating excellence and showcasing New Zealand on a world stage,” added Upston.

Industry-Backed Initiative

This move aligns with recommendations from the 2024 Hospitality Summit, where industry leaders urged the government to explore collaboration with the Michelin Guide. By answering that call, the New Zealand Government has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the long-term growth of the hospitality industry.

A Global Spotlight on New Zealand’s Culinary Identity

Michelin has described New Zealand as an “exciting gastronomic destination with exceptional restaurants”. The Guide's arrival is expected to shine a light on the unique blend of indigenous Māori cuisine, Pacific Island influences, and European culinary techniques that shape New Zealand’s modern food identity.

Beyond the direct benefits to restaurants, the Guide’s presence will also enhance New Zealand’s global brand, making it a must-visit destination for food lovers around the world.

“It’s exciting to be able to share New Zealand’s unique flavours and talent with the rest of world,” Minister Upston remarked.

With the Michelin Guide’s debut edition scheduled for release in 2026, anticipation is building as chefs, restaurant owners, and hospitality teams across the country prepare to meet the gold standard in global dining.