A historic ruling by a Malaysian court pointed fingers at the government and the police, finding them responsible for the enforced disappearances of two notable figures: Pastor Raymond Koh and Muslim activist Amri Che Mat. Their mysterious abductions, years ago, had sparked widespread international concern and had become emblematic cases of enforced disappearance in Malaysia.

The High Court's decision marked a significant moment as it recognized state involvement in these cases, contradicting previous denials by Malaysian authorities. This landmark judgement could potentially reopen investigations, which had stagnated over the years, impelling police action that was long overdue according to critics.

The court awarded significant financial damages to the families affected, further affirming judicial independence. Rights groups worldwide lauded the decision, urging continued pressure to solve these disappearances conclusively and to hold any culpable parties accountable.

