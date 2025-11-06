France Urges EU Probe Into Shein: A Controversy Over Unlawful Listings
France has urged the European Union to investigate Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion retailer, over its sale of prohibited items such as child-like sex dolls and banned weapons. The move follows Shein's suspension of its marketplace operations in France to reassess compliance of third-party sellers.
France is mounting pressure on the European Union to initiate a formal investigation into Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein. The retailer is accused of selling illegal items, such as child-like sex dolls and prohibited weapons, on its platform. This controversy has prompted France to call for an urgent review of its operations within the EU.
On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot voiced concerns over Shein's apparent violation of European regulations, urging immediate action from the European Commission. In a letter sent to EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen, Finance Minister Roland Lescure and Digital Minister Anne le Henanff highlighted potential risks associated with Shein's activities across other member states.
Classified as a 'Very Large Online Platform' under the EU's Digital Services Act, Shein could face severe penalties if found in breach. The European Commission, which possesses substantial investigative powers regarding such platforms, can impose fines reaching up to 6% of a company's worldwide annual revenue. Moreover, France is scrutinizing other online retailers like Temu, AliExpress, and Wish for parallel violations.
