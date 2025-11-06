Left Menu

From Violence to Peace: Maoist Leader's Dramatic Surrender

Kamla Sodi, a high-ranking Maoist with a significant bounty, surrendered to police in Chhattisgarh, motivated by the state's rehabilitation policy. Her surrender highlights ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism in India through development, security operations, and community outreach. This follows a broader trend of Naxal surrender in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:31 IST
From Violence to Peace: Maoist Leader's Dramatic Surrender
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Kamla Sodi, a prominent member of the Maoist movement, surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district. Sodi, who carried a Rs 17 lakh bounty, chose peace over violence, influenced by the state's new rehabilitation and surrender initiative.

For 14 years, Sodi served as a vital figure in the outlawed CPI (Maoist), engaging in various activities, from recruitment to orchestrating assaults on law enforcement. Her surrender demonstrates the success of intensified security operations and development efforts in previously affected regions, boosting trust among local communities.

Authorities have noted a trend of Maoist surrenders in the area, with close to 300 Naxalites giving up arms last month. The government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026 seems closer to fruition as more individuals like Sodi opt to reintegrate into society.

TRENDING

1
Infrastructure creation is government's main focus; capex increased significantly over the years: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Infrastructure creation is government's main focus; capex increased signific...

 Global
2
Tragedy in Dholpur: Game Scolding Leads to Teen Suicide

Tragedy in Dholpur: Game Scolding Leads to Teen Suicide

 India
3
Taken countless path-breaking reform measures to improve ease of doing business since 2014: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.

Taken countless path-breaking reform measures to improve ease of doing busin...

 Global
4
Election Tensions Rise: Attack on Deputy CM's Convoy Sparks Urgent Action

Election Tensions Rise: Attack on Deputy CM's Convoy Sparks Urgent Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025