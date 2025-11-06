From Violence to Peace: Maoist Leader's Dramatic Surrender

In a significant development, Kamla Sodi, a prominent member of the Maoist movement, surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district. Sodi, who carried a Rs 17 lakh bounty, chose peace over violence, influenced by the state's new rehabilitation and surrender initiative.

For 14 years, Sodi served as a vital figure in the outlawed CPI (Maoist), engaging in various activities, from recruitment to orchestrating assaults on law enforcement. Her surrender demonstrates the success of intensified security operations and development efforts in previously affected regions, boosting trust among local communities.

Authorities have noted a trend of Maoist surrenders in the area, with close to 300 Naxalites giving up arms last month. The government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026 seems closer to fruition as more individuals like Sodi opt to reintegrate into society.