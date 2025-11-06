Left Menu

High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths

The Bombay High Court addressed voter enrollment, emphasizing that immediate applications by all youth turning 18 could overwhelm authorities. Rupika Singh, who turned 18 in April, sought to vote in Mumbai, but her application was delayed due to electoral roll cut-off dates. The court ruled her case be resolved in six weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:12 IST
High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has raised concerns about the voter enrollment process, cautioning that allowing immediate applications from everyone turning 18 could inundate authorities with an unmanageable workload.

The court was addressing the plea of Rupika Singh, an 18-year-old whose application to become a voter in Mumbai was delayed due to cut-off dates. Her case highlights the complex interplay between youth enfranchisement and electoral roll revisions.

In response, the court directed the Electoral Registration Officer to resolve Singh's application within six weeks, aiming to balance administrative feasibility with the protection of voting rights.

TRENDING

1
Swastika Vandalism in Hanau: Uncovering the Perpetrators

Swastika Vandalism in Hanau: Uncovering the Perpetrators

 Germany
2
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses NDA of Electoral Manipulation in Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses NDA of Electoral Manipulation in Bihar

 India
3
California Ballot Win Fuels Redistricting Battle

California Ballot Win Fuels Redistricting Battle

 Global
4
MNF Accuses Mizoram CM of Provocative Speech Violating MCC

MNF Accuses Mizoram CM of Provocative Speech Violating MCC

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025