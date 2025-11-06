High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths
The Bombay High Court addressed voter enrollment, emphasizing that immediate applications by all youth turning 18 could overwhelm authorities. Rupika Singh, who turned 18 in April, sought to vote in Mumbai, but her application was delayed due to electoral roll cut-off dates. The court ruled her case be resolved in six weeks.
The Bombay High Court has raised concerns about the voter enrollment process, cautioning that allowing immediate applications from everyone turning 18 could inundate authorities with an unmanageable workload.
The court was addressing the plea of Rupika Singh, an 18-year-old whose application to become a voter in Mumbai was delayed due to cut-off dates. Her case highlights the complex interplay between youth enfranchisement and electoral roll revisions.
In response, the court directed the Electoral Registration Officer to resolve Singh's application within six weeks, aiming to balance administrative feasibility with the protection of voting rights.
