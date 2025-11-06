Strategic Military Moves: U.S. Sets Foot in Damascus

The United States is set to create a strategic military presence at an airbase in Damascus, as part of a security agreement that Washington is facilitating between Syria and Israel, according to six informed sources who spoke with Reuters.

These plans, marking a significant shift following the fall of Syria's long-time leader Bashar al-Assad, demonstrate Syria's strategic realignment with the U.S. The base, located at a critical juncture in southern Syria, may form part of a future demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria, an initiative mediated by President Donald Trump's administration.

President Trump is scheduled to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House on Monday. This visit is significant as it represents the first visit by a Syrian head of state. Sources revealed that the U.S. intends to use the base for various operations while ensuring Syria's sovereignty is maintained. Talks about the base's logistics, surveillance, and humanitarian capacities are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)