Tensions Erupt Over Alleged Kidnapping Attempt in Sundernagar

Sundernagar town in Himachal's Mandi district became a hotspot of tension on Wednesday night following an alleged kidnapping attempt. A member of the minority community reportedly tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl, creating a volatile situation.

Local residents thwarted the kidnapping attempt and detained the accused, reportedly beating him and marking his face with black paint before turning him over to the authorities. This incident led to the filing of three separate First Information Reports (FIRs).

The disturbing timelines saw further escalation when supporters of the accused entered the police station, causing a commotion. An increased police presence brought the situation under control. The accused is to be presented in court, while vehicles linked to the crime have been confiscated by police.

