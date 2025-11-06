Left Menu

Hostage Remains Returned Amid Tense Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The remains of a Tanzanian agricultural student killed in the October 2023 Hamas attack have been returned to Israel as part of a ceasefire agreement. The student, Joshua Loitu Mollel, was in Israel for agricultural training. Six hostage bodies remain in Gaza, as exchanges continue amid accusations of breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:24 IST
Israeli authorities have identified the remains returned from Gaza as those of Tanzanian agricultural student Joshua Loitu Mollel. Killed during the October 2023 Hamas attack, Mollel's return is part of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement, bringing some solace to his grieving family. He was in Israel to gain agricultural experience.

The exchange marks progress under the ceasefire, but tensions persist as accusations fly between Israel and Hamas. Militants have released 22 bodies since the ceasefire, leaving six still in Gaza, including a Thai agricultural worker. Hamas has returned 20 living hostages, with dead body exchanges at the core of the current agreement phase.

Israel has handed over 285 bodies, while the Red Cross assists in exchanges. Identification is complicated by a lack of DNA testing in Gaza. Despite mutual claims of breaches, exchanges persist, aimed at resolving the hostage situation amid the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

