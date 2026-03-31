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Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in at least six fatalities, escalating tensions despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The strikes occurred in Jabalia and Khan Younis, and near the Mawasi area. Both Hamas and Israel accuse each other of ceasefire breaches, with significant casualties on both sides since October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:26 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire
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In a significant escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least six individuals in the Gaza Strip, according to health officials. These strikes come amidst an increasingly fragile five-month-old ceasefire mediated by the United States.

The attacks targeted multiple areas, with an initial strike hitting Jabalia in the north, killing three people. Later, a father and son were killed in Khan Younis, and another individual died near a police checkpoint in the southern Mawasi area, wounding eight others.

Hamas and Israel are entangled in a blame game over breaches of the ceasefire agreed in October, with severe casualties reported on both sides. The situation is further complicated by Israel's ongoing conflicts with Iran and incursions into southern Lebanon against Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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