Repatriation of Mortal Remains Arrives Amidst Disruptions

In a significant repatriation effort, the mortal remains of 20 individuals who died in separate incidents in Kuwait are set to arrive at Kochi International Airport on Tuesday.

The remains will reach Kochi via Colombo on a special Kuwait Airways flight, identified as KU5632, which will carry no passengers, according to airport officials.

Arrangements have been made for the prompt transport of the deceased to various locations in Kerala, such as Kozhikode, Alappuzha, and Kottayam, with some being sent to Tamil Nadu. Earlier delays in the repatriation process were attributed to service disruptions in Kuwait stemming from wartime conditions in West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)