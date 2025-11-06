Left Menu

Urgent Call for Gig Workers' Social Security

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) has urged the Labour Minister to implement a social security framework for gig workers under the Code on Social Security, 2020. Despite their vital role in the economy, these workers lack formal rights and protections. The IFAT stresses immediate action to ensure their welfare.

Updated: 06-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:35 IST
  • India

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) is pressing Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to enforce a social security framework for gig and platform workers as outlined in the Code on Social Security (CoSS), 2020.

In a letter to the minister, the IFAT highlighted that over 2 crore app-based workers have been operating without formal rights or safety nets, despite their crucial contribution to the digital economy in India.

The CoSS, 2020, was pioneering legislation recognizing gig workers, yet no effective schemes have been activated. IFAT calls for the immediate establishment of the National Welfare Board and a social security fund, emphasizing the importance of speedy implementation for worker justice and security.

