Urgent Call for Gig Workers' Social Security

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) is pressing Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to enforce a social security framework for gig and platform workers as outlined in the Code on Social Security (CoSS), 2020.

In a letter to the minister, the IFAT highlighted that over 2 crore app-based workers have been operating without formal rights or safety nets, despite their crucial contribution to the digital economy in India.

The CoSS, 2020, was pioneering legislation recognizing gig workers, yet no effective schemes have been activated. IFAT calls for the immediate establishment of the National Welfare Board and a social security fund, emphasizing the importance of speedy implementation for worker justice and security.

