India Executes Major Evacuation from Myanmar Scam Centers

India has repatriated 270 citizens from Thailand after they fled Myanmar's KK Park scam center amid a crackdown. The Thai government aided this operation, using Indian Air Force aircraft. Approximately 500 Indians were among the 1,500 who crossed to Thailand. Further flights are planned to repatriate more individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic repatriation effort, India has returned 270 of its nationals from Thailand, days after these individuals escaped a notorious scam center in Myanmar. The operation involved two military transport aircraft, underscoring the complex dynamics of regional human trafficking and international cooperation.

The Indian embassy in Bangkok confirmed that the Thai authorities assisted in the smooth execution of this repatriation mission. The individuals were part of a larger group, consisting of 1,500 people from across 28 nations, who fled Myanmar after a raid on the KK Park cybercrime hub in Myawaddy.

Amidst this humanitarian operation, the Indian government has issued stern advisories to its citizens, emphasizing the importance of verifying employment credentials abroad. It highlighted that visa-free entry to Thailand should strictly be for tourism and legitimate business purposes, not unauthorized employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

