Naidu's Vision 2047: Pioneering Data-Driven Governance

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is spearheading a drive towards data-driven governance with a vision plan targeting 2047. The initiative focuses on utilizing village secretariats for effective service delivery and emphasizes the strategic use of data lakes and technology for informed decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:25 IST
governance
  • Country:
  • India

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is leading an initiative centered around data-driven governance, emphasizing the need to set and achieve short-term, medium-term, and long-term goals. Naidu addressed a meeting at the Secretariat, stressing the need for plans aligned with these timelines.

His call to action urges public representatives and officials to prioritize delivering better services to the populace, utilizing village secretariats as pivotal units for effective implementation. He further emphasized adherence to the 2047 vision document, assigning senior officials per district to oversee implementation.

Naidu announced the forthcoming unveiling of a Quantum Computer in Amaravati and highlighted the importance of storing department data in a central data lake to enhance decision-making processes. He underscored the necessity of rectifying past irregularities in the Excise Department from the previous government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

