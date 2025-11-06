Left Menu

Drug Peddler Nabbed in Baramulla with Heroin Stash

A drug peddler named Mukhtar Ahmad Rather was arrested in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, with 21 grams of heroin-like substance. Authorities intercepted him at a checkpoint, where they also found a digital weighing machine. He is now in custody, and investigations are ongoing.

In a significant arrest, authorities in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, apprehended a suspected drug peddler on Thursday. The individual, identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Rather, was caught at Y Point Babareshi crossing with illegal contraband.

Officials reported the recovery of 21 grams of a heroin-like substance, along with a digital weighing machine, from Rather's possession. These findings are crucial in combatting the local drug trade.

Rather has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover further details related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

