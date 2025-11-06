Left Menu

Antitrust Inquiry: Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq Under Scrutiny

The European Commission has launched an antitrust investigation into Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq over a derivatives agreement from 1999. The inquiry concerns potential breaches of EU competition rules. Both companies claim their cooperation was pro-competitive and plan to defend their positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:47 IST
Antitrust Inquiry: Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has initiated an antitrust investigation against Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq, alleging anti-competitive behavior related to a 1999 derivatives agreement. The probe focuses on potential violations of EU rules concerning the listing, trading, and clearing of financial derivatives.

Deutsche Boerse's stocks saw an initial drop of 7.3%, though they partially recovered. By mid-day trading, shares were down around 4%. The Commission suspects the groups of possibly forming agreements or concerted practices to avoid competition within the European Economic Area.

Both Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq emphasize the pro-competitive intent behind the 1999 deal and vow to cooperate with the investigation. The Commission's probe follows surprise inspections in September 2024 and will be conducted with priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Visits Kuwait

Strengthening Ties: Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Visits Kuwait

 India
2
Revamped England Squad Gears Up for Fiji Clash

Revamped England Squad Gears Up for Fiji Clash

 Global
3
India's Real Estate Boom Set to Transform the Landscape

India's Real Estate Boom Set to Transform the Landscape

 India
4
Dinesh Karthik Lauds India's Women's World Cup Victory and Prepares for Hong Kong Super Sixes

Dinesh Karthik Lauds India's Women's World Cup Victory and Prepares for Hong...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025