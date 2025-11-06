Antitrust Inquiry: Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq Under Scrutiny

The European Commission has initiated an antitrust investigation against Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq, alleging anti-competitive behavior related to a 1999 derivatives agreement. The probe focuses on potential violations of EU rules concerning the listing, trading, and clearing of financial derivatives.

Deutsche Boerse's stocks saw an initial drop of 7.3%, though they partially recovered. By mid-day trading, shares were down around 4%. The Commission suspects the groups of possibly forming agreements or concerted practices to avoid competition within the European Economic Area.

Both Deutsche Boerse and Nasdaq emphasize the pro-competitive intent behind the 1999 deal and vow to cooperate with the investigation. The Commission's probe follows surprise inspections in September 2024 and will be conducted with priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)