Hidden Camera Scandal Sparks Protest at Tamil Nadu Women's Hostel
In a shocking incident, a hidden camera was found in a women's hostel bathroom in Hosur, sparking protests by employees of Tata Electronics. Neelukumari Gupta and her accomplice were arrested for the crime. Authorities assure safety measures, while Tata Electronics commits to a secure environment.
Tension erupted at a women's hostel in Hosur after a concealed camera was discovered in a bathroom used by Tata Electronics employees. The shocking revelation led to protests from the affected women, demanding accountability and immediate safety measures.
The incident came to light after Neelukumari Gupta, an employee, was found to have planted the camera under the persuasion of her friend Santhosh, both of whom have been apprehended by local police. The arrest occurred on November 5 following investigations.
In response, the company emphasized its dedication to safety and assured employees of comprehensive support. Local authorities are conducting thorough inspections to prevent similar breaches in security.
