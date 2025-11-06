Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to Asaram for Medical Treatment

The Gujarat High Court granted six-month bail to Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a 2013 rape case, for medical treatment. The decision aligns with an earlier Rajasthan High Court order. Asaram, convicted in multiple cases, appealed for bail citing health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:31 IST
Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to Asaram for Medical Treatment
Asaram
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has granted temporary bail to Asaram, an 84-year-old self-styled godman, who is currently serving a life sentence for a 2013 rape case. Citing medical treatment as the reason, the court provided a six-month release, echoing a similar directive from the Rajasthan High Court.

The division bench, consisting of Justices Ilesh Vora and RT Vachhani, acknowledged Asaram's medical condition. Despite opposition from the state's counsel, who suggested that adequate facilities were available in the Sabarmati central jail, the court favored aligning with the Rajasthan High Court's decision.

Convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, Asaram's legal troubles began when he was found guilty of raping a woman disciple multiple times between 2001 and 2006 and a minor girl in 2013. His temporary bail arises amid ongoing debates about prisoner rights and healthcare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jagan Mohan Reddy's Education Revolution: Transforming Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy's Education Revolution: Transforming Andhra Pradesh

 India
2
British Citizen Arrested in London: Link to Hamas Attacks in Europe

British Citizen Arrested in London: Link to Hamas Attacks in Europe

 Germany
3
Real Madrid's Redemption Quest Against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid's Redemption Quest Against Rayo Vallecano

 Spain
4
Revolutionizing Railway Safety: AI Surveillance System Unveiled in Northeast India

Revolutionizing Railway Safety: AI Surveillance System Unveiled in Northeast...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025