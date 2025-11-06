Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to Asaram for Medical Treatment

The Gujarat High Court has granted temporary bail to Asaram, an 84-year-old self-styled godman, who is currently serving a life sentence for a 2013 rape case. Citing medical treatment as the reason, the court provided a six-month release, echoing a similar directive from the Rajasthan High Court.

The division bench, consisting of Justices Ilesh Vora and RT Vachhani, acknowledged Asaram's medical condition. Despite opposition from the state's counsel, who suggested that adequate facilities were available in the Sabarmati central jail, the court favored aligning with the Rajasthan High Court's decision.

Convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, Asaram's legal troubles began when he was found guilty of raping a woman disciple multiple times between 2001 and 2006 and a minor girl in 2013. His temporary bail arises amid ongoing debates about prisoner rights and healthcare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)