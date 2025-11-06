A Billion-Dollar Battle: The High Stakes Bidding War for Metsera
Novo Nordisk and Pfizer are entrenched in a high-stakes bidding war for the U.S. biotech company Metsera, focusing on its promising obesity drug assets. With potential market values projected at $150 billion in the next decade, both pharmaceutical giants are vying for dominance amidst legal challenges.
The escalating bidding war for U.S. biotech firm Metsera reached a crucial point on Thursday, as Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and its American counterpart Pfizer locked horns over acquiring Metsera's obesity drug assets. With offers exceeding $10 billion, the competition highlights the lucrative potential of weight-loss treatments.
Reuters reported impending changes to Pfizer's strategy, suggesting it plans to enhance its bid by a stipulated Wednesday midnight, despite a legal hurdle after a judge upheld Novo's higher offer. Financial Times noted Pfizer had matched Novo's bid; however, official confirmations remained absent as of Thursday morning.
The rivalry pits two major pharmaceutical companies in a race against time and regulations. As they vie for control, Novo seeks to regain its former market stronghold, while Pfizer aims to penetrate the sector amidst anticipated market growth and regulatory scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
