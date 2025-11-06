Sudan's Struggle: A Ceasefire Amidst Chaos

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have accepted a U.S. and Arab-backed initiative for a humanitarian ceasefire, suggesting readiness for talks on halting ongoing hostilities, the group announced on Thursday.

Despite this acceptance, previous ceasefire agreements during the conflict's two-and-a-half-year span have not succeeded. This latest development follows RSF's takeover of al-Fashir, worsening Darfur's plight and raising international concern.

The U.S., along with key Arab states, called in September for a temporary truce, yet reports of civilian abuses by RSF persist. Sudan, mired in conflict since last April, continues facing severe human and economic tolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)