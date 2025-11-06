Sudan's Struggle: A Ceasefire Amidst Chaos
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces have agreed to a U.S.-backed proposal for a humanitarian ceasefire, highlighting ongoing efforts to end a two-and-a-half-year war. Although agreements have been reached, past ceasefires failed. The conflict, beginning in April 2023, has devastated Sudan, causing significant civilian casualties and widespread displacement.
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have accepted a U.S. and Arab-backed initiative for a humanitarian ceasefire, suggesting readiness for talks on halting ongoing hostilities, the group announced on Thursday.
Despite this acceptance, previous ceasefire agreements during the conflict's two-and-a-half-year span have not succeeded. This latest development follows RSF's takeover of al-Fashir, worsening Darfur's plight and raising international concern.
The U.S., along with key Arab states, called in September for a temporary truce, yet reports of civilian abuses by RSF persist. Sudan, mired in conflict since last April, continues facing severe human and economic tolls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis in Darfur: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolds
Emergency Session Called as al-Fashir Faces Turmoil
Satellite Imagery Uncovers Grim Mass Burial Evidence in Sudan's Troublesome Darfur
Global Efforts Intensify to End Sudan Conflict Amid Al-Fashir Atrocity Reports
ICC Probes Renewed Atrocities Amid Darfur Crisis