Sudan's Struggle: A Ceasefire Amidst Chaos

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces have agreed to a U.S.-backed proposal for a humanitarian ceasefire, highlighting ongoing efforts to end a two-and-a-half-year war. Although agreements have been reached, past ceasefires failed. The conflict, beginning in April 2023, has devastated Sudan, causing significant civilian casualties and widespread displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:55 IST
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have accepted a U.S. and Arab-backed initiative for a humanitarian ceasefire, suggesting readiness for talks on halting ongoing hostilities, the group announced on Thursday.

Despite this acceptance, previous ceasefire agreements during the conflict's two-and-a-half-year span have not succeeded. This latest development follows RSF's takeover of al-Fashir, worsening Darfur's plight and raising international concern.

The U.S., along with key Arab states, called in September for a temporary truce, yet reports of civilian abuses by RSF persist. Sudan, mired in conflict since last April, continues facing severe human and economic tolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

