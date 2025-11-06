SA Declares Indigenous Crops and Medicinal Plants as Agricultural Products

In a landmark policy shift aimed at expanding inclusivity and unlocking untapped economic potential in South Africa’s agricultural sector, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has officially approved the inclusion of indigenous crops and medicinal plants in the list of declared agricultural products under the Marketing of Agricultural Products Act (MAP Act) of 1996.

Approved on 21 July 2025, this transformative decision marks a historic recognition of traditional agricultural practices and resources that have sustained rural communities for generations. The declaration positions these natural products within the formal economy, creating new opportunities for small-scale farmers, traditional healers, and local entrepreneurs.

According to Steenhuisen, the move not only honours cultural heritage and biodiversity but also provides a legislative gateway for building a resilient and diversified agricultural economy.

Indigenous Products: A R12 Billion Growth Opportunity

Estimates from the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC) indicate that the combined value of the indigenous crops and traditional medicinal plant sector is roughly R12 billion annually, a figure that underscores the economic significance of these underutilised resources. This figure, however, reflects economic activity that occurs largely outside of formal markets, meaning the actual contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is not fully captured.

Of this value:

R3 billion is attributed to the traditional medicinal plant trade, and

R9 billion is associated with the cultivation and trade of indigenous crops.

“For too long, our people who harvest and trade traditional medicines and indigenous crops have been operating in the economic shadows,” said Steenhuisen. “With this legislative change, we are granting dignity, recognition, and a path to prosperity.”

Understanding the New Categories: Crops and Medicines Recognised

The newly approved list includes a wide range of crops and medicinal plants that are either indigenous to South Africa or have been naturalised through traditional cultivation over generations. These include:

Indigenous Crops

They are now classified into three broad categories:

Grains: Traditional cereal crops rich in starch and protein, such as sorghum and millets.

Fruits: Includes marula, wild apricot, wild plum, raisin bush, and sour plum.

Vegetables: Roots & Tubers: Cassava, amadumbe (taro), marama bean, living potato Leafy Greens: Cleome, cowpea leaves, amaranth, blackjack, jews mallow



These crops are not only nutrient-dense and climate-resilient, but they also support agroecological practices and food security for rural households.

Indigenous Medicinal Plants

South Africa boasts a vast range of plants used in traditional healing, several of which are globally acknowledged for their pharmacological properties:

Buchu (Agathosma betulina) – Used for urinary and stomach ailments

Hoodia (Hoodia gordonii) – Appetite suppressant from the Kalahari

Sutherlandia (Lessertia frutescens) – Immune booster, known as “Cancer Bush”

Devil’s Claw (Harpagophytum procumbens) – For joint pain and inflammation

Aloe vera – For skin conditions and digestive health

African Wormwood / Wilde Als (Artemisia afra) – Treats colds and flu

African Potato (Hypoxis hemerocallidea) – Used for immune support, HIV symptoms

Hooded Pelargonium (Pelargonium sidoides) – For respiratory tract infections

While the final list is still being consolidated, the declaration paves the way for further research, commercial cultivation, and pharmaceutical development.

Legal Framework for Economic Empowerment

By including these products under the MAP Act, the Minister has opened the door for statutory support mechanisms to be applied to these sectors. These include the ability for directly affected groups to apply for:

Statutory levies (to fund industry development)

Compulsory records and returns (to monitor production and trade)

Registration of stakeholders (to formalise participation in the industry)

These applications, made under Sections 15, 18, and 19 of the MAP Act, must still be assessed on merit and aligned with national policy objectives.

According to Steenhuisen, “The benefit of a statutory measure is that, once approved, it enables industry bodies to collect funds and deliver services that will grow the relevant industries and create jobs.”

Modernising Agriculture: From Tradition to Innovation

Steenhuisen emphasised the urgent need to align South Africa’s agricultural policies with modern innovations and inclusive growth models. He described outdated legislation as a major barrier to the adoption of new technologies, indigenous practices, and sustainable methods that could enhance both yield and profitability.

“Outdated legislation is a hindrance to the rapid absorption of new technologies, remedies, practices, and innovations, which are essential if we are to improve yield, health, and profitability in the agricultural sector,” Steenhuisen said.

The recognition of indigenous agriculture as part of the mainstream sector is a progressive step that aligns with global trends, including the promotion of biocultural diversity, climate-resilient crops, and the formalisation of traditional knowledge systems.

Empowering Communities and Protecting Heritage

This decision has been widely welcomed by community leaders, traditional healers, and indigenous farmers, many of whom have long advocated for recognition and regulation of the sectors they support.

By formalising the status of these crops and plants, the government aims to:

Create new market opportunities for rural and small-scale producers

Encourage sustainable harvesting and biodiversity conservation

Support job creation in niche sectors such as herbal medicine, organic farming, and traditional food systems

Enable access to research and development support from state agencies

Looking Ahead

As South Africa integrates indigenous agriculture into its national development framework, stakeholders are optimistic that inclusive growth, community empowerment, and environmental sustainability will become cornerstones of a modernised agricultural economy.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) will work closely with stakeholders to finalise the product list, establish industry bodies, and support applications for statutory measures.

This historic recognition affirms the government's broader commitment to transformation, heritage protection, and economic justice for marginalised agricultural sectors.