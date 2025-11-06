Shein Faces Ban Amid Controversy in France

The European Union's Tech Sovereignty Commissioner, Henna Virkunnen, announced after a meeting with French Digital Technology Minister Anne Le Henanff that they had addressed the ongoing French investigation into the online retail giant Shein. The meeting underlined the EU's concerns over digital marketplace practices and regulations.

France has escalated its scrutiny of Shein by moving to ban the retailer. This decision came on the heels of troubling findings that Shein's online platform was selling items such as child-like sex dolls and weapons, both of which are prohibited under French law.

The ban marks a significant step in France's effort to regulate online marketplaces more strictly, ensuring legal and ethical standards are upheld. The EU's involvement reflects the broader continental emphasis on maintaining technological sovereignty and safeguarding consumer rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)