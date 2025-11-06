Left Menu

Shein Faces Ban Amid Controversy in France

The EU's Commissioner for Tech Sovereignty, Henna Virkunnen, met with French Digital Technology Minister Anne Le Henanff to discuss the French investigation into retailer Shein. France decided to ban Shein over concerns about its marketplace selling child-like sex dolls and banned weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:12 IST
Shein Faces Ban Amid Controversy in France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's Tech Sovereignty Commissioner, Henna Virkunnen, announced after a meeting with French Digital Technology Minister Anne Le Henanff that they had addressed the ongoing French investigation into the online retail giant Shein. The meeting underlined the EU's concerns over digital marketplace practices and regulations.

France has escalated its scrutiny of Shein by moving to ban the retailer. This decision came on the heels of troubling findings that Shein's online platform was selling items such as child-like sex dolls and weapons, both of which are prohibited under French law.

The ban marks a significant step in France's effort to regulate online marketplaces more strictly, ensuring legal and ethical standards are upheld. The EU's involvement reflects the broader continental emphasis on maintaining technological sovereignty and safeguarding consumer rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fire Eruption Sparks Panic in Barwani District Hospital

Fire Eruption Sparks Panic in Barwani District Hospital

 India
2
Tata Martino Returns to Atlanta United: A New Era Begins

Tata Martino Returns to Atlanta United: A New Era Begins

 Global
3
Global Markets Tumble as Economic Pressures Mount

Global Markets Tumble as Economic Pressures Mount

 Global
4
Drone Disruptions: A New Aviation Threat

Drone Disruptions: A New Aviation Threat

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025