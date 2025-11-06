Paan Seller in Dharur Assaulted Amid Public Panic

A 27-year-old paan seller in Dharur town, Maharashtra, was severely injured in a knife attack following a minor dispute, said the police on Thursday.

The attack took place at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk on the Muktainagar-Pandharpur highway, resulting in heightened panic among local shopkeepers and residents.

The victim, Hanumant Shivaji Fawde, is currently receiving treatment at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambejogai after being transferred from a local hospital. The assailant remains unidentified, and a case has been registered as police continue their search.