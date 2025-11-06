Left Menu

Ukrainian Court's Historic Ruling: Life Sentence for Russian Soldier

A Ukrainian court sentenced Russian soldier Dmitry Kurashov to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian POW, marking a landmark decision. Kurashov pleaded guilty but later declared innocence, aiming for a prisoner swap. The case highlights the ongoing war crimes accusations amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:32 IST
Ukrainian Court's Historic Ruling: Life Sentence for Russian Soldier
Russian soldier

A Ukrainian court has delivered a landmark ruling, sentencing a Russian soldier to life imprisonment for the killing of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. Dmitry Kurashov, the 27-year-old soldier, was found guilty of shooting Vitalii Hodniuk after he surrendered when his position was overtaken in early 2024.

Kurashov, who was captured by Ukrainian forces shortly after the incident, pleaded guilty during trial but later claimed innocence to reporters, expressing hopes for a prisoner exchange. Despite these hopes, he stated he would not appeal the verdict, which carries symbolic weight for Ukraine amid accusations of war crimes by Russian forces.

The case underscores concerns raised by the U.N. about rising executions of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian troops, acts deemed war crimes under international law. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office is actively investigating similar crimes against over 300 servicemen, asserting the necessity of accountability in such grave matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

