Tragic Train Escape: Man's Death Raises Questions

Prakash Jaleshwar Rai, involved in an abetment of suicide case, died after allegedly jumping off a train between Kalyan and Karjat. While initially deemed a suicide, later reports suggest he may have been attempting to escape police custody en route to Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:49 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man named Prakash Jaleshwar Rai died after reportedly jumping off a moving train in Vangani, Thane district. The police reported on Thursday that he was involved in an abetment of suicide case in Telangana.

Rai, originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was traveling on the Rajkot-Secunderabad Express on Tuesday evening between Kalyan and Karjat stations. He was under police escort from Surat to Hyderabad following charges filed against him in April by Telangana's Dundigal police after a woman he was in a relationship with committed suicide.

Initially, Telangana police claimed Rai had jumped off the train intending to commit suicide. However, they later revised their statement, suggesting he may have been attempting to flee custody. The case raises questions about security protocols during such police escorts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

