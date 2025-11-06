Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Arrest in Greater Noida Assault Case

Two individuals were arrested in Greater Noida following the viral spread of a video showing a violent assault. The incident, involving a dispute between neighbors, took place in Lakhnavali village. The police have arrested two suspects and an investigation is ongoing to uncover further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident captured on video and shared widely on social media, two people have been arrested in Greater Noida. The video shows a group of youths attacking two individuals inside a residence with sticks, igniting a public outcry.

The altercation, reportedly over abusive language, took place in Lakhnavali village. According to police officials, the assailants stormed into Tejan Nagar's house, where the victims were severely beaten.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of two youths in connection with the event, while authorities continue their investigation into the violent episode. The victims, shown pleading for mercy in the footage, reportedly sustained injuries from the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

