Viral Video Sparks Arrest in Greater Noida Assault Case

In a disturbing incident captured on video and shared widely on social media, two people have been arrested in Greater Noida. The video shows a group of youths attacking two individuals inside a residence with sticks, igniting a public outcry.

The altercation, reportedly over abusive language, took place in Lakhnavali village. According to police officials, the assailants stormed into Tejan Nagar's house, where the victims were severely beaten.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of two youths in connection with the event, while authorities continue their investigation into the violent episode. The victims, shown pleading for mercy in the footage, reportedly sustained injuries from the attack.

